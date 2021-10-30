Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT at $40.33

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Canfor stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

