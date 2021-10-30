Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report sales of $513.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.80 million. National Vision reported sales of $485.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several research firms have commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in National Vision by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Vision by 51.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 68.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

EYE stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

