Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $40.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $40.95 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $157.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.
