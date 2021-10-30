Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $40.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $40.95 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $157.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

