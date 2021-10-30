Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $542.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.40 million and the highest is $544.50 million. Dropbox reported sales of $487.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. 2,123,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 509,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Dropbox by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after buying an additional 1,805,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

