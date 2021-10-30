Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.73 to $20.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of AMG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.88. 261,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,087. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.06. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $180.97.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

