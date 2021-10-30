Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,591. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

