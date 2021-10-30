Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post sales of $351.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.75 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 172.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $47,605,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

