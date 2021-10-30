Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce sales of $79.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.72 million and the lowest is $78.95 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $358.37 million, with estimates ranging from $357.59 million to $359.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1,354.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

