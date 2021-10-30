Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report $108.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.47 million and the lowest is $107.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $417.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.28 million to $417.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $439.85 million, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after buying an additional 356,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 126,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,454. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.