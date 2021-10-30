Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). GameStop reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GameStop by 47.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GameStop by 32.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GameStop by 127.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,741,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -191.16 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

