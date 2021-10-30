Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $3.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the highest is $5.01. Biogen reported earnings per share of $4.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $19.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.73 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.68. 947,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.88. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

