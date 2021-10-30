Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 746,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

