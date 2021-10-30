Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $84,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR opened at $178.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.13 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

