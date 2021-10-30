Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 2nd (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $12.13 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.