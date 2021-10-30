BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BSIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE BSIG opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,914,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

