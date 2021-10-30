Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$210.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.42 million.Brightcove also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Brightcove has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

