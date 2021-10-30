Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

