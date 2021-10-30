Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

BWB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,828. The company has a market cap of $509.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

In related news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

