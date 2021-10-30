Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $30.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $113.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWB stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 24,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,516. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $509.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.