Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 281,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 103,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

