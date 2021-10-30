Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 281,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.
Shares of NYSE BRDG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 103,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
