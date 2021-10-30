BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 343,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

