Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06 billion-$3.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.620 EPS.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.13. 7,157,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563,936. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.52.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

