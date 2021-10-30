Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-$11.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.52.

BSX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.13. 7,157,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,090. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

