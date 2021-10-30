boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.79

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $51.79, with a volume of 360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHOOY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

