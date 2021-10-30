BonusCloud (BXC) Price Down 0.5% This Week

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $50,910.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00236783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00096933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

