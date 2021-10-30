Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%.

Shares of BCEI stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.14. 1,547,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BCEI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

