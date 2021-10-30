Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.02.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

