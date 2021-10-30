BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $1.85

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 50.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $369,210.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.80 or 1.00217830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.81 or 0.00634161 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 901,861 coins and its circulating supply is 901,073 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

