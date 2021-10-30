Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

