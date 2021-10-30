BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years.

DMF opened at $8.94 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

