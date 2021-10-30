BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.62 ($72.49).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.81.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

