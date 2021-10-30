BMO Capital Markets Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

