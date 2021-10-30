BMO Capital Markets Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.