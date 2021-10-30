BMO Capital Markets Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$43.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.37.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.77 and a twelve month high of C$32.99. The company has a market cap of C$48.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.81.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

