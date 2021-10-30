Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino Purchases 4,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Michael Ciurlino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

