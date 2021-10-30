Blackstone Inc Reduces Stock Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Blackstone Inc lessened its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.13% of ThredUp worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ThredUp by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,450,414 shares of company stock worth $54,424,331.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDUP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

