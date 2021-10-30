Blackstone Inc Buys Shares of 300,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,706,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,836,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,457,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

