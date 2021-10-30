Blackstone Inc Buys New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth $2,598,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $8,243,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $3,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,333,964 shares of company stock worth $532,615,182. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $322.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.