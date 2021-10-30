Blackstone Inc Buys New Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PubMatic by 115.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 139,206 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 176.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 201,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 128,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.58 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $528,566.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,669 shares of company stock worth $2,787,707. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

