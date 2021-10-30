Blackstone Inc Acquires New Stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,454,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,674,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,656,000.

NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

