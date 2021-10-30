Blackstone Inc Acquires New Holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 2.26% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000.

Shares of NDAC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

