BlackRock Inc. Sells 194,801 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,801 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of Falcon Minerals worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

