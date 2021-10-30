BlackRock Inc. Buys 166,887 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter worth $1,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 9.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTR. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE PTR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

