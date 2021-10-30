BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

