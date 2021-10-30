BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 47.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 53,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 354.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $540.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

