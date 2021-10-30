BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 171.4% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $12.54 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

