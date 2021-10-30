Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $231,567.94 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00310774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.