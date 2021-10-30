BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $2,159.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,069,137 coins and its circulating supply is 4,857,683 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.