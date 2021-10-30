Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $7.26 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00251954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00103568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00123628 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

