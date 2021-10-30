Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $58,146.00

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $58,146.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.99 or 0.00257965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,633.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.40 or 0.00966027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033933 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

