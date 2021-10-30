Bitcloud Market Cap Reaches $69,532.45 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 57.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $69,532.45 and approximately $73.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,433.79 or 1.00006238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00061446 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00518895 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.16 or 0.00298157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00187944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,766,140 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.